Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $26.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.96.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $29.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark set a $30.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $259,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,933 shares of company stock valued at $12,815,582. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,645. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

