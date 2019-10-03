Marshall Wace LLP Sells 382,195 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 382,195 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 539,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 42.3% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 106,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 31,633 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ares Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its stake in Ares Capital by 5.7% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 210,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,658.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 13,425 shares of company stock worth $247,289 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

