Marshall Wace LLP Sells 10,061 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 42.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kforce by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $130,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,428 shares of company stock worth $309,583. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of KFRC opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $917.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $338.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

