Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Teekay by 478.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teekay by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TK opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.99 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 8.34%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

