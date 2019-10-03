Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 52,197 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 718.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after acquiring an additional 631,789 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 704.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 238,057 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $7,976,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,701,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,150,000 after acquiring an additional 163,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $3,974,000.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.16 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Laurence B. Mindel purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,658.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

