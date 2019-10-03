Marshall Wace LLP Invests $361,000 in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 80.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 108,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 48,576 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 107,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 23.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,076,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 895,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,655,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $243,997.00. Insiders have bought a total of 24,886 shares of company stock valued at $338,081 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNR shares. Compass Point started coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

MNR opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.91 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 6.08%. Equities analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

