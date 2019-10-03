Marshall Wace LLP Has $539,000 Position in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of OMNOVA Solutions worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 48.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 276.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMN. Zacks Investment Research raised OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti lowered OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.91 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

NYSE OMN opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $451.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). OMNOVA Solutions had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 18.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

