Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Arconic by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its stake in Arconic by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 15,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Arconic by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Shares of ARNC opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

In other Arconic news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 1,805,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $45,039,220.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,306,412 shares in the company, valued at $805,721,915.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Plant purchased 30,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $735,072.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,444.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

