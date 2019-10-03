Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $63,852,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $93,139,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.29. The company had a trading volume of 63,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

