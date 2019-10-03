Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $32,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

MMC traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.75. 75,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,089. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

