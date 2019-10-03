Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given a C$1.90 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) has been given a C$1.90 price objective by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 229,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,596. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.98 million and a P/E ratio of -64.55.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

