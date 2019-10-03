Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 500 ($6.53). Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 47.92% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Manolete Partners stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 480 ($6.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,556 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 454.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 478.36. Manolete Partners has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 714 ($9.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.32, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market cap of $209.14 million and a P/E ratio of 15.48.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency and insolvency-related claims. As of September 30, 2018, it had invested in 249 insolvency cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

