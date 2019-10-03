Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,883,000 after acquiring an additional 73,611 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 387.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 305,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after acquiring an additional 242,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of FMC to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $837,731.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,074 shares of company stock worth $20,314,853 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

