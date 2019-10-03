Man Group plc Acquires 10,293 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 203.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.09.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $201.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.86. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $222.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.06%.

In related news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total transaction of $1,596,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,705,039.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,027,655. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

