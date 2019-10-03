Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.25

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.25 and traded as high as $64.91. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at $63.27, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.42, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.60 million and a PE ratio of 9.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.25.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 2.9000003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Amantea sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,243,179. Also, Senior Officer Sheena Keslick sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$60,000.

About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.