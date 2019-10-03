Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.25

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.25 and traded as high as $64.91. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at $63.27, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.42, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.60 million and a PE ratio of 9.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.25.
In other news, Director Joe Amantea sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,243,179. Also, Senior Officer Sheena Keslick sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$60,000.
About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)
Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.
