Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.79. 52,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,427. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.10.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

