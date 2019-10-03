Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $298,000 Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,604,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,102 shares of company stock worth $5,414,715. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKC traded down $3.44 on Wednesday, hitting $163.51. 440,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,935. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.16.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

