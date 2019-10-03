Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $483,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 814.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.77. 30,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,942. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $131.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a 0.70000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.30.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,464,684.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,374. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

