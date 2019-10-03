Magnetar Financial LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $380.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.62). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 260,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,903,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp acquired 385,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

