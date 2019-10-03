Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.10. Madalena Energy shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33.

Get Madalena Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Alejandro Augusto Penafiel purchased 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$32,164.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,776.

Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It primarily holds interest in the Surubi Block covering an area of 90,824 acres located in the Northwest Basin, Argentina; Puesto Morales Block that covers an area of 59,671 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina; and Coiron Amargo Norte concession located in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Madalena Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madalena Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.