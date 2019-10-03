Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 45,426 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,234 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45,426 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $150,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 157,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 80,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $39,718.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.52. 50,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,916. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,295.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $178.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.