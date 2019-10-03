Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 35,366 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 734,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,366 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $194,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $7.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,611,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $2,194,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,173,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,957,728,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,143 shares of company stock valued at $38,535,340 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

