Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 120,335 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,948,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120,335 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up about 1.4% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 5.90% of Quest Diagnostics worth $809,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.06.

DGX traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.96. 40,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,792. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

