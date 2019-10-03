Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,614,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,055 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.28% of Hasbro worth $170,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,216,000 after purchasing an additional 533,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $52,180,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $45,199,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $32,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hasbro from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

Shares of HAS traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.40. 223,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,963. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.84 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $984.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

