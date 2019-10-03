Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,778 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of China Mobile worth $128,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in China Mobile by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 100,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 209,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 19,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 158,280 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 648,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $169.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.9732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. China Mobile’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHL. Mizuho upgraded shares of China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.22.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

