Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $218.62 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,382 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Kimberly Clark worth $218,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.04. The company had a trading volume of 103,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.35. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $658,680.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

