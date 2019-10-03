Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,227,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,428 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SINA were worth $139,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SINA. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SINA by 17.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SINA by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SINA by 51.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 65,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SINA by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,402,000 after purchasing an additional 118,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SINA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SINA traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,728. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41. SINA Corp has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $70.83.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.74. SINA had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SINA Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SINA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SINA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BOCOM International raised SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup set a $59.00 target price on SINA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.31.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

