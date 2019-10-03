Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,310,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 41,319 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.3% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Verizon Communications worth $760,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $2,088,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,393,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $79,585,000 after acquiring an additional 40,957 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

VZ traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $58.75. 5,941,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,131,264. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

