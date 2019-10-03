Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 84,414 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,751,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,414 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Alibaba Group worth $466,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,373,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,105,000 after acquiring an additional 216,500 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,103,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 63,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,000,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,620,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $420.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.28. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Macquarie set a $226.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America set a $233.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.92.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.