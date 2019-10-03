Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,217,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,752,000 after buying an additional 53,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,218,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,122,000 after purchasing an additional 338,397 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,476,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 630,472 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,423,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 397,705 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,141,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 647,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DBD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 44,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,025. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 2.80.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.32% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DBD. DA Davidson set a $17.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

