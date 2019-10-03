Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,028,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,104,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,660,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.81. 7,362,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,837,026. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.