Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,436 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,357,000 after acquiring an additional 275,854 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,155,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272,685 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,858,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,057,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $376.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

