Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 180.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 35.1% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,267 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $31.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,173.35. 623,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,201.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1,171.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

