Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Has $6.18 Million Position in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,138 shares during the period. Civista Bancshares comprises 5.0% of Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.82% of Civista Bancshares worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 893.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIVB stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,451. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $337.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

