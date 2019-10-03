Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 201 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $29,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,966,000 after buying an additional 111,203 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 724,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,924,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EDU shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Shares of EDU opened at $110.39 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $115.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

