Loom Network (LOOM) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.88 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Loom Network has a market cap of $26.53 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Tidex, GOPAX and Bitbns. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00190708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.01017706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089468 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,947,363 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Hotbit, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Tidex, Binance, GOPAX, Coinbe, Poloniex, DEx.top, Bittrex, DragonEX, IDEX, DDEX, Upbit, Bitbns, YoBit, Fatbtc and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

