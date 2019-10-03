LogisCoin Trading Up 23.7% Over Last 7 Days (LGS)

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded 4,181.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One LogisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, LogisCoin has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. LogisCoin has a total market cap of $20,001.00 and $10.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00190168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.01009767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00089050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LogisCoin Coin Profile

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. LogisCoin’s official website is logiscoin.cc . LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin

LogisCoin Coin Trading

LogisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LogisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LogisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

