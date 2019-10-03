Lition Trading Up 9.4% This Week (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $356,912.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can currently be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000884 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy and Dcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,222.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.02126995 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.09 or 0.02691228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00688471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00678205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00055926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00455668 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012191 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

