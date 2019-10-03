Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $108,370.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $11.51 million and approximately $108,370.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 645,136,457 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Exrates, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

