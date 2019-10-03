LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LiqTech International stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,698. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $162.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.08. LiqTech International has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

