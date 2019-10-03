Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.14

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 48113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGF.B. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

