Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Major Shareholder Sells $436,386.00 in Stock

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) major shareholder Jennifer Elizabeth Porter sold 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $436,386.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. Limestone Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 142,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 97.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 51.2% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMST. Raymond James began coverage on Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

