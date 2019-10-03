Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,650 ($47.69) to GBX 3,750 ($49.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,804.29 ($49.71).

JMAT traded down GBX 45 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,830 ($36.98). 405,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,961.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 2,574 ($33.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,611 ($47.18).

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,225 ($42.14) per share, for a total transaction of £387 ($505.68). Insiders purchased a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $110,472 over the last three months.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

