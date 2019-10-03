Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of FWONK stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. 890,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,568. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -63.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.25). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 551.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

