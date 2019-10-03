Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.
Shares of FWONK stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. 890,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,568. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -63.09 and a beta of 0.95.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 551.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile
Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
