Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.62

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 14000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LXE shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, GMP Securities cut Leucrotta Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 million and a P/E ratio of 88.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.80.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,449,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,047,616. Also, Senior Officer Robert John Zakresky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,232,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,238,503.20.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.