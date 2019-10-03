Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $67.00 at Buckingham Research

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from $60.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lennar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $65.00 target price on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

LEN traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lennar has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lennar by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 394,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Lennar by 4.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 13.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Lennar by 64.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 273,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 107,299 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

