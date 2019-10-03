Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “average” rating on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LEN. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research set a $65.00 price target on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Lennar stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 13.93. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 394,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Lennar by 4.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Lennar by 64.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 273,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 107,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

