Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) will report $2.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.77 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $10.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $11.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of LDOS opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.26. Leidos has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 66.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

