Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Lazydays stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lazydays had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $168.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.49 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lazydays stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Lazydays worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

