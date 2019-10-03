Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.41.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 22,140 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $5,175,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $837,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,854,855. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 37.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.